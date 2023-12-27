Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $459,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.04. 212,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,973. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

