Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 2.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

