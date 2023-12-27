Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.00. The company had a trading volume of 322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

