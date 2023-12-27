Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.26. The company had a trading volume of 610,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,891. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average of $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

