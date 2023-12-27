Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

