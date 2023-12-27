Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.59. 451,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.