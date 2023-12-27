Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. 581,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,824. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

