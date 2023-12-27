Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.88. The company had a trading volume of 409,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,258. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.