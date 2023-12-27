Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,129.04. 679,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,728. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $961.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $898.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

