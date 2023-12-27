CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.12.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

