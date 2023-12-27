Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $17.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.