Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.98 and last traded at C$34.64. 1,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.44.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of C$722.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is currently -8.01%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.