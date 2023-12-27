Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,775 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.