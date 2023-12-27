Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.27.

RGEN opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

