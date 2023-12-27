Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after buying an additional 4,627,187 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 1,996,297 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,432,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.