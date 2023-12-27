Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $268,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.96. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

