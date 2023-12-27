Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $279,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

