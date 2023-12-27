Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.