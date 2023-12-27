Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

ROK stock opened at $311.04 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

