Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

