Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.09. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $207.12 and a 52-week high of $263.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

