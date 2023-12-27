Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 766,995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

