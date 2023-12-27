Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.