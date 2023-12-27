Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $463,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

