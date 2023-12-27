Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

MPC opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

