Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

FISV stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.