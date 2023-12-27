Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $690,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,047,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

