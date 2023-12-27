Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $674.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $596.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.