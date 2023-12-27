Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

