Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

PNC opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

