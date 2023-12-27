Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

