Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $446.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

