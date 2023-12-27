Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

