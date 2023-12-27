Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.