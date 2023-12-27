Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 418 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

