Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,631 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

