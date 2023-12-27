Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $806.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $707.94 and its 200-day moving average is $695.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

