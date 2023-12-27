Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,130,849 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CGGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 824,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.