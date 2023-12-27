Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.59. 634,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,153. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

