Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in KLA by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in KLA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $594.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

