Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 888.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 19.6% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 391,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.