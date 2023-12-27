Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 293 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,567,000.

NOBL traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. 510,321 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

