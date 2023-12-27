Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,015 KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.32% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,875,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $536,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KLIP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 515,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.6966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

