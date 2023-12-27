Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 646,696 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

