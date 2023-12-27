Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 940,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,974. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

