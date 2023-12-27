Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 1,467,996 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

