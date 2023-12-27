Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $202,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $268,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.07. 3,581,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,379. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

