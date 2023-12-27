Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 511.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.0% during the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 114,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,479. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

