Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $20.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,546.53. 62,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,019.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,955.35 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,385.79.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

