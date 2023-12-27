Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $109.54. 973,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,064. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

